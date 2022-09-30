Stone Mountain Stephenson snatches victory over Atlanta Hapeville Charter

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Stone Mountain Stephenson nabbed it to nudge past Atlanta Hapeville Charter 13-12 in Georgia high school football on September 29.
The Jaguars fought to a 7-6 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.