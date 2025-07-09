Team Collier will face a talented Team Clark roster that includes Aliyah Boston (Fever), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Satou Sabally (Mercury), Kelsey Mitchell (Fever), Gabby Williams (Storm), Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics) and Kayla Thornton (Golden State Valkyries).

Gray registered the third All-Star nod of her career while notching her first as a starter in the annual showcase. She became the first Dream player to be named to the All-Star starting lineup since 2018. During her second All-Star appearance last season, she won both the WNBA Skills Challenge as well as the 3-Point Contest.

Gray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season. This season, the 30-year-old has won Eastern Conference Player of the Month awards, as well as consecutive Player of the Week honors.

“I feel like I’m just comfortable in my game,” Gray previously said. “I’m having fun. All my hard work is showing. I put in a lot of work during the offseason. He (Dream coach Karl Smesko) told me during the offseason I’d have one of my best seasons yet. Just the fact that he saw the vision early, he wasn’t lying.”

Howard became only the fourth player in franchise history to earn three All-Star selections. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.

She is also averaging career highs in minutes (35.8), field-goal attempts (15.2), 3-pointers made (2.9), 3s attempted (9.8), rebounds (5.1), assists (4.7) and blocks (0.8) per game while also sitting among top 20 scorers in the WNBA. Howard’s 52 made 3-pointers lead the WNBA.

“... It’s truly an honor (to be named a WNBA All-Star),” Howard said Monday ahead of the Dream’s 90-81 victory against the Golden State Valkyries. “To be able to be recognized by the other players and other coaches, to see what you’re doing for your team every week, I think it’s just a true honor.”

The Gray-Howard duo marks the seventh time the Dream have sent multiple players to an All-Star game in a single season.