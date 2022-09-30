Morrow handles stress test to best Covington Alcovy

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Morrow chalked up in tripping Covington Alcovy 34-29 in Georgia high school football on September 29.
Morrow opened with a 13-7 advantage over Covington Alcovy through the first quarter.
The Mustangs fought to a 27-15 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Covington Alcovy showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 27-21.
The Mustangs’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers’ 8-7 margin in the final quarter.
