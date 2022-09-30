ajc logo
Morrow handles stress test to best Covington Alcovy

Sports
By Sports Bot
25 minutes ago

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Morrow chalked up in tripping Covington Alcovy 34-29 in Georgia high school football on September 29.

Morrow opened with a 13-7 advantage over Covington Alcovy through the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 27-15 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Covington Alcovy showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 27-21.

The Mustangs’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers’ 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

