Riverdale comes up short in matchup with LaGrange

LaGrange handed Riverdale a tough 28-14 loss in Georgia high school football action on September 29.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Grangers registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 16, LaGrange faced off against Fayetteville Starrs Mill and Riverdale took on Sharpsburg Trinity Christian on September 16 at Sharpsburg Trinity Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.