Boys Basketball Roundup – January 23, 2024

Recently on Jan. 9, Atlanta Drew Charter squared off with Atlanta Therrell in a basketball game.

Atlanta Woodward Academy delivers statement win over Forest Park

Atlanta Woodward Academy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Forest Park 71-7 Tuesday in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Forest Park faced off against Hampton Lovejoy and Atlanta Woodward Academy took on Jonesboro on Jan. 18 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

Augusta Lucy C Laney crushes Augusta Glenn Hills

Augusta Lucy C Laney dominated from start to finish in an imposing 77-41 win over Augusta Glenn Hills on Jan. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off against Sandersville Washington County.

Cumming West Forsyth overwhelms Suwanee Lambert

Cumming West Forsyth left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Suwanee Lambert from start to finish for a 97-58 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Cumming West Forsyth opened with a 16-14 advantage over Suwanee Lambert through the first quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 39-31 advantage at intermission over the Longhorns.

Cumming West Forsyth breathed fire to a 64-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 33-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Cumming West Forsyth squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Milton and Cumming West Forsyth took on Gainesville East Forsyth on Jan. 16 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

Dacula Hebron Christian narrowly defeats Toccoa Stephens County

Dacula Hebron Christian knocked off Toccoa Stephens County 68-57 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Dacula Hebron Christian squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Toccoa Stephens County High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Carnesville Franklin County and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Stockbridge on Jan. 15 at Stockbridge High School.

Dalton Coahulla Creek earns narrow win over Ringgold

Dalton Coahulla Creek topped Ringgold 59-50 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Ringgold High on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 9, Dalton Coahulla Creek squared off with Rossville Ridgeland in a basketball game.

Decatur Columbia dominates Decatur Towers in convincing showing

Decatur Columbia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-47 win over Decatur Towers on Jan. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 13, Decatur Columbia squared off with Athens in a basketball game.

Estill Patrick Henry posts win at Savannah Bethesda’s expense

Estill Patrick Henry knocked off Savannah Bethesda 58-46 in South Carolina boys basketball on Jan. 23.

Last time Estill Patrick Henry and Savannah Bethesda played in a 78-69 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Beaufort Academy.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff rides to cruise-control win over Gainesville East Hall

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gainesville East Hall 55-27 Tuesday at Gainesville East Hall High on Jan. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Gainesville Chestatee on Jan. 9 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

Leesburg Lee County escapes Kathleen Veterans in thin win

Leesburg Lee County posted a narrow 70-67 win over Kathleen Veterans on Jan. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 13, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Tifton Tift County in a basketball game.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. bests Cartersville Excel Christian

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cartersville Excel Christian 64-38 at Cartersville Excel Christian Academy on Jan. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Macon Stratford slips past Macon Georgia Tattnall Square

Macon Stratford posted a narrow 76-71 win over Macon Georgia Tattnall Square in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Macon Georgia Tattnall Square faced off against Macon Mt de Sales.

Marietta Kell secures a win over Milton Cambridge

Marietta Kell notched a win against Milton Cambridge 51-39 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Marietta Kell faced off against Johns Creek Northview.

Marietta Pope prevails over Johns Creek

Marietta Pope dominated Johns Creek 69-32 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 17, Marietta Pope squared off with Marietta Sprayberry in a basketball game.

McDonough Union Grove dominates Locust Grove

McDonough Union Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 82-9 win over Locust Grove on Jan. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Nahunta Brantley County escapes close call with Lyons Toombs County

Nahunta Brantley County topped Lyons Toombs County 42-39 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Lyons Toombs County High on Jan. 23.

Newnan Heritage scores early, pulls away from Fayetteville St. Mary’s

Newnan Heritage left no doubt in recording a 68-21 win over Fayetteville St. Mary’s in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Newnan Heritage faced off against McDonough Creekside Christian.

Portal overpowers Mt. Vernon Montgomery County in thorough fashion

Portal dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-40 win over Mt. Vernon Montgomery County in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Portal opened with a 21-4 advantage over Mt. Vernon Montgomery County through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a lopsided 40-19 gap over the Eagles at the half.

Portal pulled to a 56-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-11 edge.

Recently on Jan. 16, Portal squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a basketball game.

Rome Model grinds out close victory over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Rome Model posted a narrow 51-43 win over Blue Ridge Fannin County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Rome Model a 16-7 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.

The Blue Devils’ shooting darted in front for a 29-19 lead over the Rebels at the half.

Blue Ridge Fannin County showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-37 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Statesboro overcomes Douglas Coffee in seat-squirming affair

Statesboro topped Douglas Coffee 49-47 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

Douglas Coffee started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Statesboro at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 25-20 lead at half.

Statesboro broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 39-30 lead over Douglas Coffee.

The Trojans closed the lead with a 17-10 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Statesboro faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Douglas Coffee took on Evans Greenbrier on Jan. 19 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

Suwanee North Gwinnett tops Lilburn Berkmar

Suwanee North Gwinnett controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-35 win against Lilburn Berkmar on Jan. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

