Just a bit better: Suwanee Lambert slips past Cumming West Forsyth

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Suwanee Lambert had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Cumming West Forsyth 75-72 in Georgia boys basketball on February 14.
Suwanee Lambert opened with a 16-7 advantage over Cumming West Forsyth through the first quarter.
The Longhorns opened a huge 34-18 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.
Cumming West Forsyth trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 54-43.
The Wolverines rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Longhorns skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
