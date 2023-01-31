X
Estill Patrick Henry earns stressful win over Savannah Bethesda

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Estill Patrick Henry weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 78-69 victory against Savannah Bethesda in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 24, Savannah Bethesda squared off with Ridgeland Thomas Heyward in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

