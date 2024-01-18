Milton outlasts Suwanee Lambert

Milton grabbed a 66-56 victory at the expense of Suwanee Lambert in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 17.
Milton opened with an 18-8 advantage over Suwanee Lambert through the first quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 39-26 halftime margin at the Longhorns’ expense.
Milton darted to a 50-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Longhorns managed a 20-16 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Milton took on Cumming South Forsyth on Jan. 12 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.
