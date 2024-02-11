Boys Basketball Roundup – February 10, 2024

In recent action on Feb. 2, Gainesville Chestatee faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff.

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep collects victory over Savannah Bethesda

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep knocked off Savannah Bethesda 59-44 on Feb. 10 in South Carolina boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep faced off against Savannah Benedictine Military and Savannah Bethesda took on Walterboro Colleton Prep on Feb. 5 at Savannah Bethesda Academy.

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill dominates Covington Alcovy

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill scored early and often to roll over Covington Alcovy 53-31 on Feb. 10 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Lawrenceville Archer dominates Lilburn Parkview

Lawrenceville Archer rolled past Lilburn Parkview for a comfortable 72-42 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Lilburn Parkview High on Feb. 10.

In recent action on Jan. 26, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Lilburn Parkview and Lawrenceville Archer took on Lilburn Parkview on Jan. 26 at Lilburn Parkview High School.

Newnan Heritage tops Perry The Westfield

Newnan Heritage left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Perry The Westfield from start to finish for a 66-33 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 10.

Newnan Heritage jumped in front of Perry The Westfield 19-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks’ offense stormed in front for a 32-13 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Newnan Heritage thundered to a 54-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Newnan Heritage and Perry The Westfield squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Newnan Heritage School.

In recent action on Feb. 2, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Newnan Heritage took on Perry The Westfield on Jan. 30 at Perry The Westfield School.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic claims tight victory against Roswell

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic topped Roswell 41-39 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 10.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.