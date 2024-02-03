Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli overcomes Newnan Heritage

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli eventually beat Newnan Heritage 59-49 in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 2.
Last time Newnan Heritage and Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli played in a 51-48 game on Feb. 3, 2023.
In recent action on Jan. 25, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Newnan Heritage took on Douglasville Heirway Christian on Jan. 27 at Newnan Heritage School.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.