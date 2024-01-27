Sports

Lawrenceville Archer dominates Lilburn Parkview

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Lawrenceville Archer raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 69-39 win over Lilburn Parkview in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Covington Newton.

