Flexing muscle: Newnan Heritage tightens grip on Perry The Westfield

Newnan Heritage built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 62-28 win over Perry The Westfield in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
Newnan Heritage moved in front of Perry The Westfield 16-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks registered a 32-12 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.
Newnan Heritage stormed to a 53-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets closed the lead with a 12-9 margin in the fourth quarter.
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton