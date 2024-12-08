Oregon, Penn State amass 55 points to set Big Ten title game 1st-half scoring record

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel had 157 yards and three touchdowns by the half. Penn State's Drew Allar had thrown for 154 yards and two scores.

The teams only needed a touch more than 28 minutes to blow past the over/under for the full game: 51 points.

Even with all that offense, the teams did combine for three punts. Also, Oregon forced a turnover. Dontae Manning picked off Allar and returned it to the Penn State 1 to set up a touchdown that made it 28-10 early in the second.

Still, this half will not be remembered for defense — a reality best illustrated when a gassed Penn State linebacker, Kobe King, leaned over and threw up in his end zon e in the first quarter while the Ducks were driving for what would be their second TD.

