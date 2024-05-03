Sports

Perry pockets slim win over Fayetteville Whitewater

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

Perry posted a narrow 2-1 win over Fayetteville Whitewater during this Georgia baseball game on May 2.

In recent action on April 26, Perry faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

