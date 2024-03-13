Boys Baseball Roundup – March 12, 2024

Alamo Wheeler County overpowers Hawkinsville in thorough fashion

Alamo Wheeler County dominated Hawkinsville 12-7 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 12.

Recently on March 7, Alamo Wheeler County squared off with Soperton Treutlen in a baseball game.

Atlanta The Weber carves slim margin over Alpharetta St. Francis

Atlanta The Weber posted a narrow 7-5 win over Alpharetta St. Francis on March 12 in Georgia baseball.

Baxley Appling County dominates Nahunta Brantley County

Baxley Appling County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Nahunta Brantley County 11-2 in Georgia high school baseball on March 12.

In recent action on March 6, Baxley Appling County faced off against Waycross Ware County.

Butler Taylor County exhales after close call with Buena Vista Marion County

Butler Taylor County topped Buena Vista Marion County 8-7 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Buena Vista Marion County High on March 12.

In recent action on March 7, Buena Vista Marion County faced off against Manchester and Butler Taylor County took on Preston Webster County on March 8 at Preston Webster County High School.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County routs Oakwood West Hall

Dahlonega Lumpkin County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Oakwood West Hall 16-3 Tuesday for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Oakwood West Hall High on March 12.

In recent action on March 7, Oakwood West Hall faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Dahlonega Lumpkin County took on Tallulah Falls on March 2 at Tallulah Falls High School.

Dallas North Paulding allows no points against Powder Springs McEachern

Defense dominated as Dallas North Paulding pitched a 10-0 shutout of Powder Springs McEachern in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 12.

Ellaville Schley County defense stifles Preston Webster County

A suffocating defense helped Ellaville Schley County handle Preston Webster County 15-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 12.

Recently on March 8, Preston Webster County squared off with Butler Taylor County in a baseball game.

Guyton South Effingham allows no points against Evans

A suffocating defense helped Guyton South Effingham handle Evans 5-0 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 12.

Lexington Oglethorpe shuts out Greensboro Greene County

Defense dominated as Lexington Oglethorpe pitched a 15-0 shutout of Greensboro Greene County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 12.

In recent action on March 7, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Hephzibah.

Lindale Pepperell tops Summerville Chattooga

Lindale Pepperell’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Summerville Chattooga 17-5 during this Georgia baseball game on March 12.

Savannah Benedictine Military takes down Savannah Islands

Savannah Benedictine Military handled Savannah Islands 12-7 in an impressive showing on March 12 in Georgia baseball action.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Savannah Islands squared off on March 13, 2023 at Savannah Islands High School.

In recent action on March 7, Savannah Islands faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Statesboro on March 1 at Statesboro High School.

Stone Mountain Redan shuts out Decatur Columbia

Stone Mountain Redan’s defense throttled Decatur Columbia, resulting in a 16-0 shutout at Decatur Columbia High on March 12 in Georgia baseball action.

Tifton Tift County barely beats Thomasville Thomas County

Tifton Tift County finally found a way to top Thomasville Thomas County 5-4 on March 12 in Georgia baseball.

Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

