Butler Taylor County shuts out Preston Webster County

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

By Sports Bot
14 minutes ago

Butler Taylor County’s defense throttled Preston Webster County, resulting in a 15-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 8.

