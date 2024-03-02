Sports

Savannah Benedictine Military allows no points against Statesboro

By Sports Bot
16 minutes ago

Defense dominated as Savannah Benedictine Military pitched a 20-0 shutout of Statesboro in Georgia high school baseball on March 1.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

