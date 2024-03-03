Sports

Dahlonega Lumpkin County records thin win against Tallulah Falls

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
35 minutes ago

Dahlonega Lumpkin County finally found a way to top Tallulah Falls 8-6 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 2.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents15h ago

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
6h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
US says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide
6h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
11h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
11h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton

Tyrone Sandy Creek squeezes past Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill
34m ago
Tallapoosa Haralson County edges past Temple in tough test
34m ago
Savannah Johnson squeezes past Albany Dougherty
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals