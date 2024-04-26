Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – April 25, 2024

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
52 minutes ago

Atlanta Marist slips past Leesburg Lee County

Atlanta Marist posted a narrow 8-7 win over Leesburg Lee County during this Georgia baseball game on April 25.

In recent action on April 16, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Norman Park Colquitt County.

Bogart North Oconee tops Stockbridge

Bogart North Oconee handled Stockbridge 8-2 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school baseball action on April 25.

Recently on April 11, Stockbridge squared off with Atlanta Pace in a baseball game.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch escapes Perry in thin win

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch topped Perry 7-5 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

Brunswick Glynn allows no points against Conyers Rockdale County

Brunswick Glynn’s defense throttled Conyers Rockdale County, resulting in a 17-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball on April 25.

Carrollton slips past Kennesaw Harrison

Carrollton finally found a way to top Kennesaw Harrison 3-2 in Georgia high school baseball on April 25.

Cumming North Forsyth squeezes past Douglasville Alexander

Cumming North Forsyth finally found a way to top Douglasville Alexander 2-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 25.

Perry defeats Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Perry dominated Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 12-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

Rome Model overwhelms Marietta Walker

It was a tough night for Marietta Walker which was overmatched by Rome Model in this 6-1 verdict.

Recently on April 20, Marietta Walker squared off with Atlanta Drew Charter in a baseball game.

Sandersville Washington County takes down Eastman Dodge County

Sandersville Washington County handled Eastman Dodge County 10-1 in an impressive showing during this Georgia baseball game on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Fitzgerald and Sandersville Washington County took on Wrightsville Johnson County on April 12 at Wrightsville Johnson County High School.

Warner Robins Houston County holds off North Atlanta

Warner Robins Houston County topped North Atlanta 3-2 in a tough tilt at North Atlanta High on April 25 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 15, North Atlanta faced off against Austell South Cobb and Warner Robins Houston County took on Leesburg Lee County on April 12 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

College protests over war come to metro campuses2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Buttigieg joins officials to mark Atlanta airport Concourse D project milestone

Credit: AP

GEORGIA EFFECT
Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s absolute immunity argument

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Warner Robins Houston County holds off North Atlanta
50m ago
Sandersville Washington County takes down Eastman Dodge County
50m ago
Rome Model overwhelms Marietta Walker
51m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks
14m ago
Braves outright David Fletcher to Gwinnett, clear way for Ozzie Albies to return
How the Georgia and Arizona Trump election interference cases compare