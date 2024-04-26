Boys Baseball Roundup – April 25, 2024

Atlanta Marist slips past Leesburg Lee County

Atlanta Marist posted a narrow 8-7 win over Leesburg Lee County during this Georgia baseball game on April 25.

In recent action on April 16, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Norman Park Colquitt County.

Bogart North Oconee tops Stockbridge

Bogart North Oconee handled Stockbridge 8-2 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school baseball action on April 25.

Recently on April 11, Stockbridge squared off with Atlanta Pace in a baseball game.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch escapes Perry in thin win

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch topped Perry 7-5 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

Brunswick Glynn allows no points against Conyers Rockdale County

Brunswick Glynn’s defense throttled Conyers Rockdale County, resulting in a 17-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball on April 25.

Carrollton slips past Kennesaw Harrison

Carrollton finally found a way to top Kennesaw Harrison 3-2 in Georgia high school baseball on April 25.

Cumming North Forsyth squeezes past Douglasville Alexander

Cumming North Forsyth finally found a way to top Douglasville Alexander 2-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 25.

Perry defeats Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Perry dominated Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 12-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

Rome Model overwhelms Marietta Walker

It was a tough night for Marietta Walker which was overmatched by Rome Model in this 6-1 verdict.

Recently on April 20, Marietta Walker squared off with Atlanta Drew Charter in a baseball game.

Sandersville Washington County takes down Eastman Dodge County

Sandersville Washington County handled Eastman Dodge County 10-1 in an impressive showing during this Georgia baseball game on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Fitzgerald and Sandersville Washington County took on Wrightsville Johnson County on April 12 at Wrightsville Johnson County High School.

Warner Robins Houston County holds off North Atlanta

Warner Robins Houston County topped North Atlanta 3-2 in a tough tilt at North Atlanta High on April 25 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 15, North Atlanta faced off against Austell South Cobb and Warner Robins Houston County took on Leesburg Lee County on April 12 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

