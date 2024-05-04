Sports

Mystik Dan prevails in a photo finish at the Kentucky Derby

1 / 24
Sierra Leone, with jockey Tyler Gaffalione, (2), Forever Young, with jockey Ryusei Sakai, and Mystik Dan, with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., cross the finish line at Churchill Downs in the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. Mystik Dan won the race. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.

Sent off at 18-1 odds, Mystik Dan and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rode the rail down the stretch with a short lead. Forever Young from Japan and Sierra Leone gave chase and pressured the leader to the wire in front of 156,710 at Churchill Downs.

The crowd waited several minutes before the result was reviewed by the stewards and declared official.

Hernandez and trainer Kenny McPeek had teamed to win the Kentucky Oaks for fillies on Friday with Thorpedo Anna.

Mystik Dan ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.34 and paid $39.22 to win.

