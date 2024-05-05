Sports

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian sprints past Waycross Ware County

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
58 minutes ago

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian pushed past Waycross Ware County for a 5-1 win in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on May 4.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Protesters gather near Georgia State campus against GILEE police training group1h ago

Attorney General Carr questions Savannah’s ‘lock up your gun’ law

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Greensboro Lake Oconee defense stifles Twin City Emanuel County Institute
58m ago
Mystik Dan prevails in a photo finish at the Kentucky Derby
Atlanta TV sports listings
Featured

Credit: AP

Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants