Boys Baseball Roundup – April 23, 2024

Butler Taylor County narrowly defeats Dalton Christian Heritage

Butler Taylor County notched a win against Dalton Christian Heritage 10-7 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 23.

In recent action on April 13, Dalton Christian Heritage faced off against Blue Ridge Fannin County.

Colquitt Miller County overwhelms Hawkinsville

Colquitt Miller County dominated Hawkinsville 12-2 during this Georgia baseball game on April 23.

In recent action on April 18, Hawkinsville faced off against Alamo Wheeler County.

Dacula Hebron Christian defeats Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Dacula Hebron Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ellenwood Cedar Grove 17-1 Tuesday on April 23 in Georgia baseball action.

Douglas Coffee shuts out Chamblee Charter

Douglas Coffee’s defense throttled Chamblee Charter, resulting in a 15-0 shutout at Chamblee Charter High on April 23 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 17, Chamblee Charter faced off against Lithonia Arabia Mountain and Douglas Coffee took on Perry on April 10 at Perry High School.

Ellijay Gilmer escapes close call with Ringgold

Ellijay Gilmer topped Ringgold 4-2 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 23.

Recently on April 15, Ellijay Gilmer squared off with Oakwood West Hall in a baseball game.

Homerville Clinch County dominates Millen Jenkins County

Homerville Clinch County scored early and often to roll over Millen Jenkins County 10-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 23.

In recent action on April 9, Millen Jenkins County faced off against Darien Mcintosh and Homerville Clinch County took on Folkston Charlton County on April 12 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

Lyons Toombs County crushes Columbus Jordan

It was a tough night for Columbus Jordan which was overmatched by Lyons Toombs County in this 17-1 verdict.

In recent action on April 16, Columbus Jordan faced off against Columbus Spencer.

Peachtree City Mcintosh tops Gray Jones County

Peachtree City Mcintosh knocked off Gray Jones County 8-5 in Georgia high school baseball on April 23.

In recent action on April 19, Gray Jones County faced off against Warner Robins and Peachtree City Mcintosh took on Hamilton Harris County on April 17 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

Roberta Crawford County bests Pelham

Roberta Crawford County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pelham 10-4 Tuesday on April 23 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 18, Pelham faced off against Ocilla Irwin County and Roberta Crawford County took on Temple on April 12 at Temple High School.

Tallulah Falls defense stifles Lexington Oglethorpe

A suffocating defense helped Tallulah Falls handle Lexington Oglethorpe 10-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 23.

In recent action on April 15, Lexington Oglethorpe faced off against Monticello Jasper County and Tallulah Falls took on Athens Christian on April 19 at Tallulah Falls High School.

Washington-Wilkes routs Milledgeville Georgia Military

Washington-Wilkes dominated Milledgeville Georgia Military 7-2 in Georgia high school baseball action on April 23.

In recent action on April 11, Milledgeville Georgia Military faced off against Jeffersonville Twiggs County.

