Adairsville survives for narrow win over Dalton Coahulla Creek

The Colts had a 14-7 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Adairsville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Dalton Coahulla Creek.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Adairsville and Dalton Coahulla Creek faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Adairsville High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Dalton Coahulla Creek squared off with Bremen in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.