The University of Georgia signed only one AJC Super 11 player, and so did Georgia Tech.
So, what about the other nine players?
Here’s a look at the college destinations for the AJC’s preseason list of top players in the state. Eight players have already signed of the first day of the national signing period, and three others are expected to change their status from committed to signed after signing-day events at their respective high schools.
Sammy Brown, Jefferson: Signed with Clemson
Ny Carr, Colquitt County: Signed with Miami
Demello Jones, Swainsboro: Signed with Georgia
Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine: Signed with Florida State
Mike Matthews, Parkview: Signed with Tennessee
Air Noland, Langston Hughes: Signed with Ohio State
Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian: Signed with Georgia Tech
Landen Thomas, Colquitt County: Signed with Florida State
KJ Bolden, Buford: Verbally committed to Florida State, expected to sign with Seminoles Wednesday afternoon.
Kam Davis, Dougherty: Verbally committed to Florida State, expected to sign with Seminoles Wednesday afternoon.
Eddrick Houston, Buford: Verbally committed to Ohio State, expected to sign with Buckeyes Wednesday afternoon.
About the Author