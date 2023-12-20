BreakingNews
Where will the 2023 AJC Super 11 players attend college?

Jefferson linebacker Sammy Brown has signed with Clemson. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
10 minutes ago

The University of Georgia signed only one AJC Super 11 player, and so did Georgia Tech.

So, what about the other nine players?

Here’s a look at the college destinations for the AJC’s preseason list of top players in the state. Eight players have already signed of the first day of the national signing period, and three others are expected to change their status from committed to signed after signing-day events at their respective high schools.

Sammy Brown, Jefferson: Signed with Clemson

Ny Carr, Colquitt County: Signed with Miami

Demello Jones, Swainsboro: Signed with Georgia

Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine: Signed with Florida State

Mike Matthews, Parkview: Signed with Tennessee

Air Noland, Langston Hughes: Signed with Ohio State

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian: Signed with Georgia Tech

Landen Thomas, Colquitt County: Signed with Florida State

KJ Bolden, Buford: Verbally committed to Florida State, expected to sign with Seminoles Wednesday afternoon.

Kam Davis, Dougherty: Verbally committed to Florida State, expected to sign with Seminoles Wednesday afternoon.

Eddrick Houston, Buford: Verbally committed to Ohio State, expected to sign with Buckeyes Wednesday afternoon.

