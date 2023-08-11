Mike Matthews, Parkview

Position: WR

Height, weight: 6-1, 180

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Tennessee in July.

2022 season wrapup: Matthews had 48 receptions for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns for an 8-4 Class 7A team in 2022. He has 1,794 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns for his career. He is a consensus top-25 national prospect, the nation’s No. 1 WR prospect according to ESPN and Rivals.com and the highest-rated recruit in Parkview history. He also plays significantly in the secondary, and he’s an all-region basketball player.

School’s first Super 11 since: Cody Brown in 2020.