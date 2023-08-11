Demello Jones, Swainsboro
Position: DB/RB
Height, weight: 6-1, 175
Class: Senior
College choice: Committed to Georgia in March.
2022 season wrapup: Jones rushed for 1,279 yards and 20 yards and had 14 receptions for 382 yards and seven touchdowns and made 44 tackles on defense for the Class 4A runner-up team. He made first-team all-state. He also got all-state recognition in basketball. Jones is the consensus No. 78 prospect nationally and No. 4 safety.
School’s first Super 11 since: Brandon Andrews in 2020.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest