Demello Jones, Swainsboro

Position: DB/RB

Height, weight: 6-1, 175

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia in March.

2022 season wrapup: Jones rushed for 1,279 yards and 20 yards and had 14 receptions for 382 yards and seven touchdowns and made 44 tackles on defense for the Class 4A runner-up team. He made first-team all-state. He also got all-state recognition in basketball. Jones is the consensus No. 78 prospect nationally and No. 4 safety.

School’s first Super 11 since: Brandon Andrews in 2020.