Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

By
24 minutes ago
Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

Position: QB

Height, weight: 6-2, 195

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia Tech in May.

2022 season wrapup: Philo became the first quarterback in state history to pass for 4,000 yards in consecutive seasons (4,540 as a sophomore, 4,598 as a junior) while leading the Wolverines to the Class A Division I championship. He threw 54 TD passes. He made first-team all-state. He ranks 12th in career passing yards with 9,326, which is 4,576 short of Trevor Lawrence’s state record. Philo is a consensus three-star recruit.

School’s first Super 11 since: Brock Vandagriff in 2020.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

