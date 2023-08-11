Eddrick Houston, Buford

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
20 minutes ago
X

Eddrick Houston, Buford

Position: DL

Height, weight: 6-3, 255

Class: Senior

College choice: Uncommitted.

2022 season wrapup: Houston led Buford in defensive production points last season, when he had 37 solo tackles, 11 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and 15 QB pressures for an 11-1 Class 7A team. He made first-team all-state. He’s a former state semifinalist in wrestling. He is a consensus top-25 national recruit. His reported college favorite is Ohio State.

School’s first Super 11 since: Justice Haynes in 2022.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another stormy morning but dry in time for Queen Bey concert
32m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
5m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
29m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
29m ago

Credit: (Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force)

Study links testicular cancer among military to ‘forever chemicals’
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Quarterbacks headline 2023 AJC Super 11 team
13m ago
K.J. Bolden, Buford
15m ago
Sammy Brown, Jefferson
16m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
18h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top