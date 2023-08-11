Eddrick Houston, Buford

Position: DL

Height, weight: 6-3, 255

Class: Senior

College choice: Uncommitted.

2022 season wrapup: Houston led Buford in defensive production points last season, when he had 37 solo tackles, 11 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and 15 QB pressures for an 11-1 Class 7A team. He made first-team all-state. He’s a former state semifinalist in wrestling. He is a consensus top-25 national recruit. His reported college favorite is Ohio State.

School’s first Super 11 since: Justice Haynes in 2022.