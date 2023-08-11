Sammy Brown, Jefferson

Position: LB

Height, weight: 6-2, 230

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Clemson in June.

2022 season wrapup: Brown had 59 tackles and rushed for 1,449 yards and 21 touchdowns for an 8-3 Class 5A team. He has more than 250 tackles and 3,000 rushing yards for his career. He made first-team all-state. He is a former 400 meters and wrestling state champion. Brown is the consensus No. 2 linebacker prospect nationally and the No. 15 prospect overall.

School’s first Super 11 since: Malaki Starks in 2021.