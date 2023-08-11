Kameron Davis, Dougherty

Position: QB

Height, weight: 5-10, 200

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Florida State in February 2021.

2022 season wrapup: Davis passed for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 9-3 Class 3A team. He made first-team all-state. He has more than 5,000 yards passing and 3,000 rushing for his career. He’s the consensus No. 49 senior prospect nationally and No. 3 running back.

School’s first Super 11 since: Davis is the first.