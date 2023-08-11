K.J. Bolden, Buford

Position: DB

Height, weight: 6-1, 185

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Florida State in August.

2022 season wrapup: Bolden ranked third on his 11-1 Class 7A team with 30 solo tackles as a safety and had 26 receptions for 514 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. He made first-team all-state. He is a former triple-jump state champion. Bolden is the consensus No. 1 safety recruit and No. 7 overall nationally. He’s the highest-rated prospect in Buford history.

School’s first Super 11 since: Justice Haynes in 2022.