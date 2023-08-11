Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes

Position: QB

Height, weight: 6-3, 195

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Ohio State in April.

2022 season wrapup: The left-handed Noland directed the highest-scoring offense in state history and threw 55 TD passes, one short of the state record, and passed for 4,095 yards, completing 73% of his throws (236 of 323). He made first-team all-state. Noland has thrown for 8,024 yards and 104 touchdowns in his career. He is the consensus No. 4 QB prospect nationally.

School’s first Super 11 since: Bo Hughley in 2022.