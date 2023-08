Ny Carr, Colquitt County

Position: WR

Height, weight: 6-0, 170

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia in July 2022.

2022 season wrapup: Carr had 62 receptions for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing two games for a 13-1 Class 7A semifinalist. He made first-team all-state. He has 1,934 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in his career. He is a consensus top-75 national recruit.

School’s first Super 11 since: Nate French in 1999.