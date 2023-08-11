Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine

Position: QB

Height, weight: 6-4, 195

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Florida State in March 2022.

2022 season wrapup: In his first season as a starter, Kromenhoek led the Cadets to the Class 4A title and a 13-2 record and earned first-team all-state. He was 171-of-263 passing for 2,576 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 453 yards. He was a starting safety as a sophomore and backed up current Auburn quarterback Holden Geriner. Kromenhoek is the consensus No. 8 QB prospect nationally and rated No. 3 by 247Sports.

School’s first Super 11 since: Kromenhoek is the first.