Landen Thomas, Colquitt County

By
25 minutes ago
Position: TE

Height, weight: 6-4, 235

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Florida State in April.

2022 season wrapup: Thomas had 44 receptions for 753 yards and eight touchdowns for a 13-1 Class 7A team last season. He was credited with 33 pancake blocks. Thomas is the consensus No. 1 senior tight end recruit nationally. The only other Georgia player this century to hold that title was Marietta’s Arik Gilbert in 2019.

School’s first Super 11 since: Nate French in 1999.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

