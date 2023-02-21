Class 3A basketball blog: Top-ranked Sandy Creek boys, Hebron Christian girls begin state playoff journeys

In the boys bottom-right quadrant, No. 4 Cross Creek will play Groves, and No. 7 Monroe Area will play host to Peach County. If both ranked teams win, they will meet in the second round.

On the girls side, top-ranked Hebron Christian opens the tournament in the bottom-left quadrant against No. 7 White County as it looks to keep its 27-game winning streak and unbeaten season alive. The other ranked team in the quadrant is No. 9 Mary Persons, which opens against Thomasville.

In the girls top-right quadrant, No. 8 Calvary Day will play Salem in the first round, but there are no other ranked teams are in the quadrant. The other region champion in the quadrant is Sandy Creek (Region 5), which will play Adairsville to open the tournament.

In the girls top-left quadrant, No. 2 Wesleyan will play Franklin County in the first round before a possible meeting with either Douglass-Atlanta or Coahulla Creek. Carver-Columbus is ranked No. 6 and will begin play against Upson-Lee before a possible meeting with Long County or Morgan County.

In the girls bottom-right quadrant, No. 3 Cross Creek will play Savannah Country Day before a possible meeting with No. 10 Monroe. Lumpkin County is ranked No. 4 and will play Oconee County in the first round before a possible meeting with No. 5 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe, which opens against Cedar Grove in the first round.

Class 3A Boys

First Round

R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 White County

R3 #3 Beach at R4 #2 Harlem

R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Dougherty

R6 #3 LaFayette at R5 #2 Cedar Grove

R7 #4 Pickens at R8 #1 Monroe Area

R4 #3 Salem at R3 #2 Long County

R1 #4 Carver-Columbus at R2 #1 Upson-Lee

R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Jackson

R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah

R7 #3 Wesleyan at R8 #2 Stephens County

R6 #4 Ringgold at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Peach County at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Groves at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Hart County at R7 #2 Gilmer

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Adairsville

Class 3A Girls

First Round

R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek

R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #1 Wesleyan

R3 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus

R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta

R7 #4 White County at R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Liberty County

R1 #4 Thomasville at R2 #1 Mary Persons

R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Peach County

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #3 Dawson County at R8 #2 Hart County

R6 #4 Adairsville at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 Cross creek

R8 #3 Oconee County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe