North Cobb 33, Walton 6

Early on, it was due in large part to unforced errors that erased big plays or potential scoring opportunities. After falling behind 7-0, Walton moved the ball nearly the length of the field and, in fact, got into the end zone on a 12-yard run by Makari Bodiford. That touchdown was negated by an illegal-shift penalty, however, and two failed passes later, Walton was forced to settle for a field-goal try. That sailed wide of the uprights, and the offense was kept off the board.

On its next possession, Walton moved the ball to the North Cobb 11-yard line, but three straight incompletions turned the ball over on downs to the Warriors.

Again, on the third possession, Walton made it to the 12, but a 29-yard field-goal try as time expired in the first half was unsuccessful.

In all, the North Cobb defense held Walton to just 301 total yards and a 42% completion percentage. Walton’s only points came on a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski to receiver Matthew Traynor with less than two minutes to go in the game.

“Unbelievable,” Queen said of the defense. “It wasn’t any one particular thing. I think we just did a great job making plays when we needed to. These guys work hard, and the defensive coaches did a great job getting them prepared for a really good offense.”

If not for the defense, the story of the game may have been Grimstead, who has begun to settle in as the team’s starting quarterback after being forced into emergency duty following Singleton’s injury.

The North Cobb offense was 3-for-3 in first-half scoring drives thanks, in large part, to the arm and legs of its sophomore quarterback.

Grimstead connected on touchdown passes of 5, 32 and 88 yards in the game, finishing 6 of 8 for 186 yards to go with his three scores. He added another 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His first score was a short 5-yard strike to receiver James Roe. After running for a touchdown to put his team up 13-0, Grimstead hit David Eziomume for a 32-yard score on a run-pass option that found his running back uncovered behind the defense.

Grimstead ended any hopes of a Walton comeback with an 88-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Smith late in the third quarter. The sophomore placed the ball perfectly in front of his receiver, who split two defenders and raced to the end zone for the score.

“He’s a big-time quarterback,” Queen said. “He’s learned a lot under Malachi Singleton. They watch film every morning, every day after practice. He’s been very coachable. He’s improved every week, and he’s giving us a chance to win every Friday night.”

Grimstead said it’s just a matter of being more comfortable.

“Yeah, I think I’ve gotten more comfortable each week,” he said. “There’s still nerves, but I know I can just trust my guys and go play football.”

North Cobb will try to make it three in a row next week at home against Wheeler, while Walton looks to rebound at Kennesaw Mountain.

North Cobb – 7 – 12 – 14 – 0 – 33

Walton – 0 – 0 – 0 – 6 – 6

First Quarter

NC – James Roe 5 pass from Nick Grimstead (Javy Morales kick); 6:35

Second Quarter

NC – Grimstead 7 run (Run failed); 8:15

NC – David Eziomume 32 pass from Grimstead (Run failed); 1:09

Third Quarter

NC – T.J. Smith 88 pass from Grimstead (Morales kick); 3:36

NC – David Mbadinga 37 run (Morales kick); 1:11

Fourth Quarter

WHS – Matthew Traynor 29 pass from Jeremy Hecklinski (Kick failed); 1:56