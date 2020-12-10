X

List: Where the Super 11 plan to play in college

Nyland Green, a senior defensive back at Newton High School, poses for a photo on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Homer Sharp Stadium in Covington, Georgia. Green is one of the top 11 high school senior recruits in the state of Georgia for 2020. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Newton cornerback Nyland Green committed to Georgia this week. He was the last AJC Super 11 player to make his college choice. Georgia has commitments from six of the 11. If they all sign with the Bulldogs, it will mark the 10th time since the Super 11′s inception in 1985 that Georgia ended up with the majority of the Super 11 players.

*Cody Brown, Parkview (Tennessee)

*Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett (Clemson)

*Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton (Georgia)

*Deion Colzie, Athens Academy (Notre Dame)

*Terrence Ferguson, Peach County (Alabama)

*Nyland Green, Newton (Georgia)

*Amarius Mims, Bleckley County (Georgia)

*Smael Mondon, Paulding County (Georgia)

*Micah Morris, Camden County (Georgia)

*Daejon Reynolds, Grayson (Florida)

*Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian (Georgia)

Todd Holcomb

