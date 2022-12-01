List: Tenure of the 32 semifinal head coaches

In his 18th season at Carver of Atlanta, Darren Myles has been with his school the longest of any semifinal coach. Five coaches are in their first seasons with their schools.
18 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta)
16 - Don Norton, Johnson Co.
12 - Danny Britt, Benedictine
8 - John Reid, Rome
8 - Tanner Glisson, Troup
7 - Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian
7 - Darren Alford, Schley Co.
6 - Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald
6 - Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee
6 - Brett Garvin, Sandy Creek
6 - Scott Roberts, Swainsboro
5 - Richard Fendley, Bowdon
5 - Frank Barden, St. Francis
5 - Michael Youngblood, Thomson
4 - Conor Foster, Cartersville
4 - Daniel Williams, Hughes
4 - Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek
4 - Jason Strickland, Ware Co.
4 - Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins
3 - Jamie Abrams, Cedartown
3 - Casey Soliday, Irwin Co.
3 - Lee Chomskis, Lincoln Co.
3 - Chris Prewett, Roswell
2 - Jordan Mullis, Appling Co.
2 - Joey King, Carrollton
2 - John Adams, Cedar Grove
2 - Tim McFarlin, Fellowship Christian
1 - Sean Calhoun, Colquitt Co.
1 - Niketa Battle, Dutchtown
1 - Josh Niblett, Gainesville
1 - Ben Reaves, Milton
1 - Ben Hall, Oconee Co.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC