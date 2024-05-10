Defibrillator, Narcan used in attempts to revive Dunwoody High student

A newly released police report details how a Dunwoody High School student who suffered a medical emergency at school and later died Monday appeared sick and was suspected of taking drugs.

Mia Dieguez, 15, appeared to be asleep at her desk when she could not be roused for lunchtime, according to a Dunwoody police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Dunwoody officer who responded to the 911 call found Dieguez on the floor of her classroom just before 1 p.m. The school nurse and resource officers were already attending to her and had attached an automated external defibrillator (AED) to her chest, the report said.

The school resource officers later told the Dunwoody officer they had already given Dieguez two doses of Narcan, a drug meant to combat overdoses from opioids like fentanyl, according to the report.

The officer wrote that he immediately checked for a pulse in Dieguez’s wrist but could not detect one. However, the AED device did not advise administering a shock to her heart, according to the report. The officer said he gave Dieguez three rounds of chest compressions before a DeKalb County Fire and Rescue team arrived and took over her medical care. The school was placed on lockdown while she received treatment.

According to the incident report, Dieguez’s teacher said the 15-year-old appeared “unwell and sickly” when she arrived in class. The teacher said Dieguez had also seemed sick the prior Thursday and fallen asleep in class, and that she’d seemed ill for several days, the report said.

Dieguez rested her head on her desk at the start of class, then asked to go to the nurse’s office for water, the report said. When she returned, the teacher said Dieguez moved to a different desk and fell asleep again, according to the report. When the bell rang for lunch, other students tried to wake Dieguez but found her unresponsive, noticing then that she was not breathing, the report said.

The officer noted in his report several instances of students, teachers and Dieguez’s family members mentioning that the sophomore occasionally used drugs. Dieguez was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:40 p.m., the report said.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, officials said. The suspect’s identity was not publicly released because they are a minor.

The incident report obtained Friday does not provide any details about the suspect or arrest. Though the case remains under investigation, the current charges would be tried in juvenile court, according to a representative for the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office.

Dieguez’s death remains under investigation by the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office. No updates were available Friday as Dieguez’s autopsy and toxicology reports were still pending, department Director Pat Bailey told the AJC.

The community has rallied around Dieguez’s family, surpassing the fundraising goal on a GoFundMe page created to help pay for funeral expenses. She was mourned with a balloon release Wednesday afternoon at Brook Run Park, where more than 100 friends, family and community members gathered in her honor.

“I hope we can all remember her as the fun, goofy and sweet girl she was and not for the reason of her passing,” her sister, Paola Covarrubias, told the AJC at the event.