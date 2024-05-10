Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves fans will be available to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend

Fans are seen before the Braves home opening day game versus the Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Baseball fans will be able to watch possibly two games of the Braves-Mets weekend series on TV – even if they are customers of Comcast/Xfinity.

Sunday’s game will be televised in prime time on ESPN at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s game will be televised on FS1 at 4 p.m., subject to a possible local blackout. So, for the first time since May 1 – the date of the expiration of the broadcast deal between Bally Sports South and the cable provider – fans can watch games on other networks available on Comcast/Xfinity.

Bally Sports South and Southeast in Atlanta – owned by the Diamond Sports Group – are part of 15 regional sports networks nationwide that had to come off Comcast when the contract expired May 1. Bally Sports South and Southeast also broadcast the Hawks.

