Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents mixed over effort to oust House speaker

For fans of the Rome Republican, such as Taylor, compromising on Johnson would be a sign of weakness. Taylor, an electrician, said he wants to see a House speaker who will “look out for everybody else, not just themselves.”

“I’m tired of the good-old-boys system where everybody is scratching everybody’s back,” he said. “I feel she don’t do that.”

But Greene’s detractors said her move — one condemned by at least a dozen GOP lawmakers — is a vain, self-serving attempt to draw attention to herself and gain more campaign donations. Charlie Ping, a 43-year-old engineer who also lives in Paulding, said he is tired of government shutdowns and wants to see a functioning Congress.

“The things that she’s involved in are more about getting attention for herself than actually accomplishing anything. I’ve never heard her sponsor a bill that helped our state,” he said. “Just always fighting and trying to make headlines, it seems like.”

Greene’s attempt to remove Johnson was prompted by her frustration over the speaker’s decision to bring forward a series of government funding and foreign aid bills. Greene brought forward a motion to vacate Wednesday, but a bipartisan coalition of House members tabled the motion, 359-43.

Following the vote, Republicans made it known that they did not approve of her surprise move that seemed to be put on ice just one day prior.

Those in favor of Greene’s efforts said they, too, are angered by money sent overseas to Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia and Johnson’s refusal to suspend funding. Her fans were more supportive, however, of U.S. aid to Israel, which is engaged in war against Hamas militants.

Still, even for those who stand by Greene, many couldn’t point to a specific grievance with Johnson or his policymaking.

“I don’t know anything about him, so I don’t know if she’s spending her time carelessly or for the good,” said Brenda Cina, 77, who lives in Gordon County.

Luis Garcia, 22, who lives in Calhoun, said that while he supports Greene, her effort to unseat Johnson felt “iffy.” Garcia said he is not happy with some of the ways she conducts herself in Washington.

Greene was first elected to Congress in 2020. Just a few months later, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed her from congressional committee assignments following reports about Greene’s support for baseless conspiracy theories, including lies about school mass shootings and that a deadly California wildfire in 2018 was caused by wealthy Jewish bankers and others wielding space lasers.

Still, Republican colleagues continued to give her an opportunity to prove herself, and she gained favor by remaining loyal to Kevin McCarthy, the speaker who preceded Johnson. She was reelected in 2022 with 66% of the vote.

But over time some in her district have grown tired of her antics.

“I’d like them to do their jobs and not spend their efforts on power struggles,” Ping said. “I just wish they’d pass legislation, like they’re supposed to.”

Ping, who considers himself a conservative Republican, said he would rather see a Democrat elected to the seat than Greene because “I don’t think she’s doing anything good for our district.”

Other voters in Greene’s district were more blunt.

“She’s literally the worst person in the world,” said Elise Long, 45, who lives in Rockmart in Polk County.

Long, who considers herself a Democrat, said she doesn’t agree with any of the values Johnson represents.

“However, he’s trying to get something done. She’s just there to wreak havoc,” Long said.

“I moved into this community when I bought a home a couple years ago,” she said. “I did not realize she was our congresswoman, and when I found out, I’ve been embarrassed ever since.”