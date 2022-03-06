Hamburger icon
HS basketball: Boys, girls state championship schedule

Harrison players celebrate their semifinal victory during the 2022 GHSA Basketball Playoffs on Saturday at Buford Arena. Harrison won 59-52 over Archer. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Sixteen boys and girls champions will be crowned over a four-day period as the GHSA hosts basketball state championship week beginning Wednesday at the Macon Centreplex.

The girls and boys Class A Public and Class 4A title games will be held on Wednesday, followed by girls and boys action in Class 2A and 5A on Thursday. Class 3A and 6A championship games will be played Friday, with Class A Private and Class 7A on Saturday.

Here’s the daily schedule for championship week:

(All games at Macon Centreplex)

Wednesday

1 p.m. - A Public Girls: Hancock-Central vs. Lake Oconee Academy

3 p.m. - A Public Boys: Drew Charter vs. Warren County

5 p.m. - 4A Girls: Luella vs. Marist

7 p.m. - 4A Boys: Spencer vs. Westover

Thursday

1 p.m. - 2A Girls: Elbert County vs. Rabun County

3 p.m. - 2A Boys: Westside-Augusta vs. Butler

5 p.m. - Coed 3-point contest

5:30 p.m. - 5A Girls: Forest Park vs. Woodward Academy

7:30 p.m. - 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Tri-Cities

Friday

1 p.m. - 3A Girls: Lumpkin County vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

3 p.m. - 3A Boys: Windsor Forest vs. Cross Creek

5 p.m. - Girls 3-Point contest

5:30 p.m. - 6A Girls: Lovejoy vs. Sequoyah

7:30 p.m. - 6A Boys: Buford vs. Grovetown

Saturday

11 a.m. - A Private Girls: Mt. Paran vs. Hebron Christian

1 p.m. - A Private Boys: Greenforest vs. King’s Ridge

5 p.m. - Boys Slam Dunk Final

5:30 p.m. - 7A Girls: Norcross vs. Harrison

7:30 p.m. - 7A Boys: Norcross vs. Berkmar

Featured
