Class 4A boys final: Spencer 62, Westover 42

“Both seniors (Dicon and Kyrie Deas) played a key role,” Allen said. “You could tell they really wanted to go out as state champions.”

Westover (25-4) got 12 points from Anthony Milton, 11 points from Effrin Smith and nine points from Cam Ball.

“We always said the most disciplined team was going to win,” Allen said. “We had to preach that at halftime and came out of the locker room and it paid off.”

The third quarter made the difference. Spencer led 20-16 at the half and used a 10-0 run to take a 34-26 lead midway in the third period. The Greenwave were never really challenged again.

“We made adjustments as far as the press,” Allen said. “We knew No. 24 (Smith) was killing us in the high post so we made some adjustments and that led to a big run.”

It was an emotional 24 hours for Spencer. Allen reminded them at practice on Tuesday that it would be the last time the group had a chance to practice together.

“I wasn’t here last year, but I was at the game last year so this was personal because I’m from Albany and I made a promise coming to the coaching staff and the school that we would finally get over the hump.”