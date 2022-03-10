Class 4A boys final: Spencer 62, Westover 42

Macon -- A legion of Spencer basketball fans were wearing shirts with the slogan on the back that read, “Bring the Wave Redemption.”
And that’s exactly what the No. 3-ranked Greenwave did on Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum, riding a big third quarter to a 62-42 win over No. 4 Westover to win the Class 4A boys championship and give the school its first state title.
The win also avenged last year’s one-point loss to Westover in the second round of the playoffs and gave suspender-clad coach Quantavias Allen a state championship in his first season on the bench.
“We came into this game knowing what we had to do,” said Spencer senior Randall Dicon. “And we did it.”
Spencer (30-2) finished the season with a 28-game winning streak after losing back-to-back games against East Coweta and Dutchtown. The Greenwave – also known as the Owls – brought a balanced attack. Nine players scored, with Randall Dicon (12 points), Tony Montgomery (11 points, six rebounds), Tycen McDaniels (11 points, nine rebounds) leading the way.
“Both seniors (Dicon and Kyrie Deas) played a key role,” Allen said. “You could tell they really wanted to go out as state champions.”
Westover (25-4) got 12 points from Anthony Milton, 11 points from Effrin Smith and nine points from Cam Ball.
“We always said the most disciplined team was going to win,” Allen said. “We had to preach that at halftime and came out of the locker room and it paid off.”
The third quarter made the difference. Spencer led 20-16 at the half and used a 10-0 run to take a 34-26 lead midway in the third period. The Greenwave were never really challenged again.
“We made adjustments as far as the press,” Allen said. “We knew No. 24 (Smith) was killing us in the high post so we made some adjustments and that led to a big run.”
It was an emotional 24 hours for Spencer. Allen reminded them at practice on Tuesday that it would be the last time the group had a chance to practice together.
“I wasn’t here last year, but I was at the game last year so this was personal because I’m from Albany and I made a promise coming to the coaching staff and the school that we would finally get over the hump.”
