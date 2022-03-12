North Oconee’s Sibley repeats as GHSA Slam Dunk champ

Wilson Sibley of North Oconee High School successfully defending his GHSA Boys Slam Dunk championship on Saturday with a double-handed windmill dunk in the final round.
Sibley, who will attend the University of North Georgia-Dahlonega, said, “This is a huge honor for me just to come out here. I’m just thankful to God that I could come out here. It was a huge opportunity for me.”
Sibley outdunked Cameryn Johnson of Long County in the final round. Johnson, who also competed in the event last year, was the high-point scorer in the first round. Kyric Davis of Sumter County was eliminated in the first round.
“It was a really fun experience,” Sibley said. “Those guys are so nice. Getting to talk to Cameryn, who was here last year, that was fun. I really enjoyed being around here. Everyone was super nice and I’m honored to be able to come back.”
