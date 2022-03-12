North Oconee’s Sibley repeats as GHSA Slam Dunk champ

Sibley, who will attend the University of North Georgia-Dahlonega, said, “This is a huge honor for me just to come out here. I’m just thankful to God that I could come out here. It was a huge opportunity for me.”

Sibley outdunked Cameryn Johnson of Long County in the final round. Johnson, who also competed in the event last year, was the high-point scorer in the first round. Kyric Davis of Sumter County was eliminated in the first round.