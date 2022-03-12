Hamburger icon
North Oconee’s Sibley repeats as GHSA Slam Dunk champ

(L-R) Carly Klingler, regional sales manager for Slam Dunk sponsor BSN, North Oconee dunk champion Wilson Sibley and GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Wilson Sibley of North Oconee High School successfully defending his GHSA Boys Slam Dunk championship on Saturday with a double-handed windmill dunk in the final round.

Sibley, who will attend the University of North Georgia-Dahlonega, said, “This is a huge honor for me just to come out here. I’m just thankful to God that I could come out here. It was a huge opportunity for me.”

Sibley outdunked Cameryn Johnson of Long County in the final round. Johnson, who also competed in the event last year, was the high-point scorer in the first round. Kyric Davis of Sumter County was eliminated in the first round.

“It was a really fun experience,” Sibley said. “Those guys are so nice. Getting to talk to Cameryn, who was here last year, that was fun. I really enjoyed being around here. Everyone was super nice and I’m honored to be able to come back.”

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

