Class 3A boys: Cross Creek 60, Windsor Forest 53

That was in stark contrast with Cross Creek (26-6), which had four players in double figures: reserve Ahmad Hunt with 14 points, Jayden Pack with 11 points and six rebounds, Antoine Lorick with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals before fouling out, and Jaquez Ellison with 10 point and five rebounds.

“It was just a result of all the hard work my guys have put in, my coaches have put in,” Kelly said. “It’s a tremendous thrill to bring it back to Augusta for the second time.”

Cross Creek had to dig in after losing two to players from last year’s championship team who are now playing in college. The Razorbacks did it with balance all season; no player averaged more than 12.3 points.

That depth and balance was evident down the stretch on Friday when Windsor Forest tied the game 45-45 with 4:04 remaining. From that point Cross Creek had six different players in crunch time to take the lead and hold off the challenge.

“They’ve got some great ball players (at Windsor Forest) and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy and a smooth ride,” Lawrence said. “We knew we were going to have to deal with adversity and we played through the adversity and came out on top.”