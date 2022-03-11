Hamburger icon
Flowery Branch duo wins Coed 3-point contest

(L-R) Carly Klingler, the regional sales manager from sponsor BSN, with coed 3-point winners Bella Brick and Landon Mealor, and GHSA executive director Robin Hines.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

The Flowery Branch duo of Bella Brick and Landon Mealor won the GHSA’s first Coed 3-point contest on Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.

The team scored 18 points in the final round to defeat the Whitewater team of Leah Smith and Darrian Drake. Rabun County’s team of Ellie Southards and Cooper Welch were eliminated in the first round.

“I knew he lit it up on the court this season and I’m a shooter, so it was a perfect match,” Brick said. “And we also put in a lot of practice and stayed after school.”

Brick said she felt confident after getting the first shot in the air. Brick missed only one shot in her first rack of balls from the left corner. Flowery Branch scored 17 points in the first round to advance to the final round.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

