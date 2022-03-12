Class 6A boys: Grovetown 66, Buford 59

Those were the only two points scored all night by Rodriguez, but it was fitting that one of only three seniors on the young roster came up big at the right time. It was just 21 seconds earlier that Rodriguez missed the front end of a one-and-one and gave Buford a chance to cut the lead to two. But Rodriguez was there when it counted most.

“When he got fouled the second time, I told him, ‘You’re a senior. Everybody wants these moments,’” Douglas said. “That’s a senior moment.”

But Grovetown would not have been in that position had it not been for the performance of junior Frankquon Sherman. He scored 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting with 13 rebounds and one block. He scored nine straight points for the Warriors midway in the fourth quarter to help keep Buford at bay.

“He is a baller,” Douglas said.

Grovetown (29-3) also got 11 points from Derrion Reed and nine points from E.J. Kency.

Buford (25-7) was led by Alahn Sumler with 17 points, Malachi Brown with 15 points and four assists, and London Williams with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Wolves struggled with foul trouble most of the game – one player fouled out and three others had four fouls – but they can lay much of the blame on failure at the line. Buford made only 13 of 22 free throws, just 59.1%.

“It feels great. There’s nothing like it,” Sherman said. “You know, a lot of people don’t get to do this, but it’s great to get it and win a state championship.”