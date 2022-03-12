Class A Private girls final: Mount Paran Christian 54, Hebron Christian 49

Kara Dunn, a Georgia Tech signee, answered with a basket in the paint, her first of eight consecutive points that ignited the game-turning rally. Katelyn Dunning then made three free throws after being fouled shooting a 3-pointer, and Dunn added a layup to give Mount Paran a 37-30 lead with 2:47 left in the quarter.

“Kara has been the kind of player that has been very selfless, and for two and a half quarters she was very selfless,” Stephanie Dunn said. “But she understood the moment, and she understood that she had the ability to score, to defend every position and score at different levels, whether it be inside, off the drive, shooting. She knows that she has those abilities, and she knew that we needed it. So she showed up and really made herself unstoppable.”

Hebron Christian got within two points on two free throws by Amiya Porter that made it a 44-42 game with 3:36 left. The Lions had opportunities to tie or take the lead in the next two minutes but were unable to pull even, and Dunning made four free throws in the final 42 seconds to secure the victory.

Dunning finished with nine points, all coming from the three-throw line on 9-of-13 shooting.

Beckham had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Hebron Christian. Jessie Parrish had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Nicky Daniel went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line and finished with 11 points.

Mount Paran Christian - 7-15-17-15 - 54

Hebron Christian - 7-17-11-14 - 49

Mount Paran Christian (54): Kara Dunn 30, Katelyn Dunning 9, Kaylynn Kirklen 5, Jessica Fields 5, Kitali Youmans 3, Shamaria Jennings 2, Jacalyn Myrthil.

Hebron Christian (49): Jessie Parish 15, Aubrey Beckham 15, Nicky Daniel 11, Kayla Lane 6, Amiya Porter 2, Aniya Moodie, Malia Melton, Gabriela Lowe 0.