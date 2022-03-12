Flowery Branch’s Brick adds Coed 3-Point title to resume

Flowery Branch junior Bella Brick made it two-for-two in 3-point contests when she won the Girls 3-Point Contest on Friday at the Macon Coliseum.
Brick won the Coed 3-Point Contest with teammate Landon Mealor on Thursday and followed that up with a victory in the Girls Contest.
“It’s pretty cool to be in the same championship, the Coed and Girls, and win it,” Brick said.
Brick and Jefferson’s Ellie Kinlaw tied with 22 points after the first round to advance to the final. Sofie Siemsen and Vakaya Lee, both from Perry, were eliminated in the opening round.
Brick did even better in the final round, making 14 straight shots at one point and scoring 25 points. Siemsen, who was in contention until the final rack, scored 20 points.
“I’ve always taken that role as a shooter and I just try to give what I can,” Brick said. “It’s fun for me.”
She began playing when her dad put a basket in the yard when she was in the fourth grade. She hasn’t decided where she wants to go to school, but does want to play at the next level.
About the Author